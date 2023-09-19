On Saturday, September 16, Rachel Thomson and Kay Anstee, completed their mission to walk the Pembrokeshire Coast Path in 14 days and use the funds they raised to set up a bursary in memory of Fishguard Sea Cadets Commanding Officer (CO), Chris Peake.

CO Lieutenant Peake died suddenly on the evening of Friday, May 12 this year.

He was loved and respected by his cadets, their families and the wider community for his dedication, hard work and kindness.

Chris was given a hero's farewell at his funeral, with a guard of honour and huge crowds both inside and outside St Mary's Church.

“Chris was a hugely inspirational figure to countless young people including our own,” said Rachel and Kay, both members of the Parents and Supporters Association of Fishguard Sea Cadets

“One of Chris’s passions was that every cadet should have the opportunity of experiencing an offshore voyage.

“Chris worked tirelessly in obtaining bursaries for each Cadet to subsidise the cost of these voyages.”

The bursary is being set up in memory of Fishguard Sea Cadet leader Chris Peake (Image: Fishguard Sea Cadets)

Rachel and Kay plan to use the money raised through their walk to establish the Chris Peake Bursary Fund for Offshore Voyages.

“In this way for future years there will always be funds available for cadets towards the cost of offshore voyages in Chris’s name,” they said.

So far they have walked through last week’s heatwave and the weekend’s torrential rain. They have seen seals and their pups, had their fair share of blisters and taken a detour to avoid the firing at Castle Martin range.

They have camped, stayed in youth hostels and even stayed overnight at TS Skirmisher in Fishguard where Chris volunteered for more than three decades.

The pair hoped to raise £2,500 to set up the bursary and have smashed their total, so far raising £3,010.

You can donate by visiting justgiving.com/page/rachel-thomson-1692725555806 or by clicking on the link above.

"I was absolutely delighted to be part of the welcome for Kay and Rachel at the end of their fundraising walk," said Fishguard Sea Cadets First Lieutenant Steve Hughes.

"They have made an amazing effort for such a good cause. On behalf of the unit and cadets, thank you so much."