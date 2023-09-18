And in what event hosts described as ‘a golden moment’ Myrna, 89, challenged the evening’s host, namely BBC Wales journalist Carl Edwards, to a dual wing-walk.

Myrna happens to be a licensed pilot and last year completed the Tenovus Zipwire challenge when she raised £800 for the charity.

She was chosen to attend the glittering event at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium where she received the award for her services to retail, having volunteered at Cardigan’s Tenovus shop for over 20 years.

Myrna, a great-grandmother-of-nine who lives at Blaenporth, is a self-confessed daredevil who carried out the Zipwire Challenge in Aberdare last year accompanied by store manager Cerri Jackson, who also took the plunge.

Myrna Philpott, carrying out her zipwire challenge last year. (Image: Myrna Philpott)

“I’ve always wanted to try a zip wire,” Myrna told the Tivy-Side following her adventure. “You’re travelling at 70 mph so it’s all over in a flash, and you’re back on the ground before you know it.

“It was a real thrill and I'd recommend it to anyone.

“My family think I’m mad, but even as a child I never refused a dare as the Battle of Britain pilots were my heroes and I grew up wanting to fly.”

Myrna’s wish came true when she was a 20-year student aviator flying Gypsy Moths and Cessnas.

“Every time I have a birthday I celebrate by going for a flight in a Cessna at Withybush Aerodrome, and sometimes they let me take over the controls.”

Judi Rhys, Chief Executive of Tenovus Cancer Care, MBE, said: “We were delighted to host our 10th Volunteer Awards, which was even more special as we mark our 80th anniversary as a charity.

“I am always immensely proud of the remarkable contribution of our volunteers to support people affected by cancer. From working in our shops and fundraising at events to supporting the delivery of our services and helping in head office - our volunteers are at the heart of everything we do. Their contribution allows us to give help, hope, and a voice to everyone affected by cancer.”