At 4pm on Friday afternoon, the new all-weather lifeboat was pronounced ready to save lives at sea following a summer of extensive training for the New Quay RNLI volunteers. This included how to launch, operate and recover the vessel. After passing a series of operational assessments, the volunteers have confirmed that the station is now starting ‘a new chapter in its history’.

“After weeks of extensive training, all the hard work has paid off as the Shannon class lifeboat is now officially placed on service,” said Roger Couch, New Quay Lifeboat Operations Manager.

“Welcoming the Roy Barker V all-weather lifeboat to New Quay back in June was a fantastic occasion, but since then the volunteer crew has worked tirelessly to learn new skills and become competent in operating the Shannon class lifeboat.

"I would like to thank all the crew and their families for their unwavering commitment and dedication over the summer – this has truly been a team effort.”

Siwan Holloway, RNLI Area Lifesaving Manager said, “I am delighted to report that following an extensive and intense period of planning, training, consolidation and assessment, I am placing the Shannon Class all-weather lifeboat on service at New Quay Lifeboat Station.

“I cannot begin to state the dedication the whole station team have shown over what has been an incredibly busy period.

"The initial training to be ready for transition to the Shannon began shortly after the allocation was confirmed just over 12 months ago and there are many people, volunteers and staff alike, who have been involved in recruiting, training and supporting the team. What they have achieved is incredible.”