Joshua Spicer, 37, walked into the Angel, which is in Narberth High Street, on July 27 where he ‘squared up’ to the manager.

“He’d been previously banned from visiting the pub because of his behaviour, but he entered again that day and squared up to the manager,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“The manager thought that violence was going to be used against her and there were also children around the location.”

Ms Vaughan said that Spicer then proceeded to behave aggressively towards customers who were inside the pub.

“This caused some members of the public to go outside,” she said.

Spicer, of Castle Terrace, Narberth, pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening, abusive and insulting words and behaviour with itent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

Probation officer Julie Norman said this was the result of Spicer mixing prescribed medication with alcohol.

“That day, he’d bought and consumed alcohol in addition to his medication,” she said.

“When he does that, there’s a likelihood of him offending. And clearly, for those members of the public, that’s not acceptable behaviour which is why the police were called.”

Spicer was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd who informed magistrates that despite the offence on July 27, Spicer has been fully engaging with the probation service following his previous convictions.

“He’s been doing everything he can to address the problems that he has,” said Mr Lloyd.

Spicer was fined £200 for the offence and ordered to pya £85 costs and an £80 victim support surcharge.

“You’re a young man with your whole life before you and you’ve got to take every opportunity to turn things around and make progress,” he said.

“The combination of drink and prescription medication is lethal, so stop drinking and take the medication as prescribed.

"Your salvation is very clearly in your own hands.”

