Newport Surf Lifesaving Club’s purpose-built clubhouse situated overlooking Newport Sands was in dire need of refurbishment, when the club launched it’s fundraising appeal back in 2021.

Two years and a new roof, new windows and complete refurbishment inside and out and this month the club celebrated the completion of its refurbished clubhouse.

Newport Surf Lifesaving Club was first established in 1970. It provides training and education in water safety awareness, surf rescue, first aid and resuscitation to members of the local community ranging from seven years of age through to adults.

After 50 years of use the club’s premises had fallen into disrepair, requiring a major upgrade, including a new roof, new windows and doors, as well as flooring and bathrooms.

The project was facilitated by a £61,000 Enhancing Pembrokeshire Grant awarded by Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC).

The club then had to match fund and launched a JustGiving page and held fundraising events.

West Wales Freemasons and Fishguard Freemasons contributed a huge £10,500 in match funding, supported by The Masonic Charitable Foundation.

The club extended their grateful thanks to the freemasons, PCC and all those who donated funds and services, including architect Tom Kinver and surveyor Iain Macrae.

Club Committee members and members’ parents also put in more than 300 hours of volunteer time painting and decoration and re-instating the premises following completion of the building work.

“The club has been going for 50 odd years, we can now keep going for another 50, which is fantastic,” said club chairman, Tim Thomas. “I can’t thank those who helped us enough.”

The refurbished building was officially opened by Councillor Di Clements, chair of the Pembrokeshire Coast Nation Park Authority (PCNPA).

“On behalf of PCNPA, thank you for the work you do,” she said. “We are known for breathtaking beaches.

“You play a big role in our tourism industry [in training lifeguards to patrol those beaches].

“From those of you who come and learn how to life save to those who teach, a massive thank you.”

Refurbishment project manager, Ro Rogers added: “The club’s volunteer committee and coaches are delighted that the premises is once again fit for purpose to continue teaching their young members valuable life skills well into the future.”