Andrea Powell died in hospital six days after being pulled from the tumultuous waters of the Cleddau on October 20 as she took part in a pre-arranged paddleboarding excursion.

Paul O'Dwyer, 42, Morgan Rogers, 24 and Nicola Wheatley, 40, were all pronounced dead at the scene. A further five people were pulled out of the river by emergency services, but they suffered no serious injuries.

Flowers laid following the tragedy in the River Cleddau at Haverfordwest (Image: Western Telegraph)

This week, as the UK celebrates Organ Donation Week that runs from September 18 to 24, Andrea’s family have shared their pride at her desire to help others after her decision to donate her organs has helped save the lives of four people.

“Andrea was the most beautiful soul….a wonderful, caring and devoted mother, daughter, sister, wife and friend,” said her husband, Mark.

“She was taken from us suddenly and tragically when she had so much to live for.

“We take great pride, solace and comfort in her gift of life to others after her passing."

A total of 65,611 people in Pembrokeshire have registered as NHS organ donors together with 41,228 in Ceredigion and 93,864 in Carmarthenshir however the number of people who are currently awaiting for a transplant across the UK stands at 7,198.

This week NHS Blood and Transplant and the Hywel Dda Health Board are calling on people to register their donation decision, and talk to their families about this decision to pass on the gift of life.

“Every day across the UK there are thousands of patients and their families, waiting for that all important life-saving call,” said Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant.

“Yet this is often only possible as a result of another family receiving some of the hardest news they might ever have to hear.

“With the increase in the number of people waiting for transplants, it’s more important than ever to register your support for organ donation on the NHS Organ Donor Register to ensure your family are aware of your decision.

“We urge anyone who hasn’t already done so, to take a moment this Organ Donation Week, to register and share your decision.”

To find out more and register your decision, visit the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk