But defiant motorists have illegally removed additional signs elsewhere in Ceredigion, including Cribyn and Llanon.

“Whatever people’s views are on the introduction of the 20 mph speed limit in Wales, Ceredigion County Council has received the funds to erect the signs on behalf of the Welsh Government,” commented Ceredigion county councillor Elizabeth Evans.

“Everyone has an opinion on these signs, but Ceredigion County Council has had to erect them as a result of a Welsh government decision.

“And the authority will only be given that funding once.

"So whoever is taking down the 20mph signs, you are not being clever, but simply adding to the council tax burden of the Ceredigion Council tax payers.”

The cost of bringing in the new signs has been estimated at around £33m, with relevant sums being apportioned to each local authority to remove the old 30mph signs and replace them with the new ones.

Since the introduction on Sunday (September 17), motorists are having to adjust their motoring habits, with some drivers claiming they’re barely able to move up to fourth gear. There are also concerns that when people drive slowly, they are less inclined to use their indicators, resulting in collisions while small cars which struggle to climb up steep inclines could result in roll-backs.

A Senedd petition calling on the Welsh government to rescind its decision and remove the new 20mph speed limit has now reached over 60,000 signatures (Monday, September 18).

It is understood that the petitions committee will consider all petitions that get more than 10,000 signatures for a debate.