Sanna Duthie, 35, took on the gruelling 236-mile gruelling race in soaring temperatures to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance More than half the race’s competitors dropped out during its course but Sanna not only made it, she was the fifth female finisher and came 19th overall.

The Montane Dragon’s Back Race sees competitors from all over the world run the equivalent of 1.5 marathons every day for six days, camping every night, over uniquely wild, trackless and remote mountainous terrain.

The ultra-runner from Milford Haven was chosen to represent the Wales Air Ambulance after impressing the judging panel with her passion and dedication.

The race started at Conwy Castle on September 4 and saw 298 runners from 28 hot-footing it down the spine of Wales in soaring temperatures to finish at Cardiff Castle.

Only 87 people made it to the end. Sanna was one of them, with an impressive time of 68 hours and four minutes.

She described the experience as a ‘dream come true’ and said she was still pinching herself that she had taking part in the race, let alone completed it.

“The atmosphere in Cardiff was fantastic,” said Sanna. “There were people cheering out my name, and there was a good party atmosphere. You feel like you are the best person in the world crossing that line.

“I was given a dragon at the end of the race, and it is tradition that you name your dragon.

“I named mine Hope, as no matter what happens along the way as long as you have hope, it will pull you through. I had been thinking of that throughout the race and I couldn’t wait to receive it.

“I still can’t believe I completed the Dragon’s Back as so many runners don’t even finish.

“It all seems so surreal, and it almost feels like a dream!”

Sanna, who works in office administration, is no stranger to fundraising for thr Wales Air Ambulance, having raised nearly £5,000 in 2021 by running the entire Pembrokeshire Coast Path, all in one go.

She said that knowing that she was running the Dragon’s Back for the charity kept her going.

Sanna has so far raised £2,700 for the Wales Air Ambulance.

After completing a day of running, Sanna would head to camp for the night where she shared a tent with eight other runners.

Sanna encouraged more women to take on the challenge.

“We need more female ultra-runners,” she said. “Women are so strong mentally. You just have to believe in yourself and get to the start line. I thank Wales Air Ambulance for believing in me and giving me the chance to take part.”

Tracey Ann Breese, Wales Air Ambulance’s events and partnership fundraiser, said: “A huge congratulations to Sanna for completing the Montane Dragon’s Back Race. What a remarkable achievement by a remarkable woman.

“We are so pleased and proud that she was able to conquer the race, both as a personal goal and to fundraise for Wales Air Ambulance.”

To support Sanna visit her Just Giving page, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sanna-duthie3 or click on the link above.