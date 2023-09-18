Tommy James has been at the helm of Indie Burger in Tenby’s Upper Frog Street for the past seven years, during which time the eaterie has won both national and local acclaim.

His announcement on social media that he was to shut up shop as from last Saturday night, September 16, was met with shock from scores of fans, who have described Indie Burger’s offerings as ‘the most amazing burgers in the world’ and ‘the best burgers I’ve ever eaten’.

Earlier this year Tommy, 38, was all set to move Indie Burger into new premises just yards up the road in the cafe area of the Tenby Town Council-owned De Valence Pavilion, and had signed a lease with the De Valence Trust - the not-for-profit organisation which manages the building.

The Brooklyn Burger has been an Indie Burger 'special' since it made the finals of the National Burger Awards in 2017. (Image: Indie Burger)

“I'd had the keys for a fortnight – in fact, I’ve still got them – and I was in discussions with suppliers about what beers I was going to put on," he said. "And I had sold the lease on Indie Burger.

'Big plans'





“I had big plans for the De Valence cafe. I could have hired a few more staff and maybe cut my hours down, and then at the eleventh hour – actually, more like the 13th hour! – I was told that my lease was not going to go ahead."

The De Valence cafe. (Image: Google Street View)

“I was pretty devastated at the time and it really took the wind out of my sails. I do feel I was unfairly treated, but I didn’t take it any further.

“But then, I started thinking... I’ve got three children, including a new baby, and I’ve just bought a house. Maybe it was time for a change.

“I’ve been working 60-80 hours a week and I missed out on my older kids’ younger years.

“I’m going to take a bit of time out to think about things, work on the house and maybe get a real job! I don’t think I’ll be setting up another business anytime soon.

The last Indie Burger has now left the building :( (Image: Google Street View)

“Ironically, this was going to be Indie Burger’s best year yet – the Ironman Wales day on September 3 was the busiest we’ve ever had.”

Tenby Town Council and the De Valence Trust declined to comment on the issue when approached by the Western Telegraph.

Tommy said he was pleasantly 'taken aback and shocked’ by the reaction from his customers when he announced he was shutting, with several describing the move as 'a loss to Tenby'.

“I wasn’t going to say anything about closing, but it seemed a bit unfair not to let people come and have their last Indie Burger,” he said.

“I’ve sold the lease to Paul McGrath who is going to carry on the premises as a burger bar. I like a burger, so I’ll be going along to support him, and I hope everyone else does as well.

“I’d like to wish Paul all the best, and thank all Indie Burger’s loyal customers who have kept us going over the years.”