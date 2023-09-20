And this year, to help locals get into the pumpkin-picking mood, the Pembrokeshire Pumpkin Farm is preparing for yet another bumper harvest that will see its barn transformed into a pumpkin paradise.

“When you mention a pumpkin, everyone thinks of carving one for Halloween, but it doesn’t have to end there,” said Rachel Thomas, of Pembrokeshire Pumpkin Farm.

“During the Spring of 2020 when everyone was in lockdown, we started looking around our farm and discovered a few corners with trees and bushes that weren’t suitable for tractors or normal crops. Once we cleared these corners we decided to start growing a few pumpkins.

“Five months later we had so many pumpkins we didn’t know what to do with them, and so the Pumpkin farm was launched.”

Now, as Pembrokeshire rolls into autumn, for one month Trefaes Ganol becomes a pumpkin delight with the pumpkin barn displaying spooky corners, creepy witches’ brews, a headless horseman galloping by and loads more.

Visitors can hunt the field for their perfect pumpkin where they can choose from orange, white or stripey varieties.

“This year the early heat in May and June wasn’t great for the small white and striped pumpkins, so we have less of them, but every season is a challenge to the farmer and there are plenty of other kinds of pumpkins to choose from in the field,” said Rachel.

“The pumpkins are all farm-grown and are certainly fresh, as they’re only cut for picking a few days before opening.

"It’s important to remember that pumpkins aren’t just for carving - they're for eating too, and when stored well they will keep for months.”

Several local restaurants source their Pembrokeshire Pumpkins and the chefs allow Rachel and her team to include their recipes in the pumpkin guide which they give to customers to inspire them to have a go at cooking a delicious pumpkin dish.

The Pembrokeshire Pumpkin Farm is open every weekend from 10.30am to 5.30pm – starting Saturday, September 30 and through to October, with extra weekdays open during half term week (October 25 to 30).

The farm is situated at Trefaes Ganol, which is between Cardigan and Newport.