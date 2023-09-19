The call was made on Monday, September 18, that the kayakers and swimmers were caught in a squall in rough seas off the Old Fort in Lower Fishguard.

A visiting cruise ship responded to a call from the Milford Haven coastguard and launched one of their rescue boats.

“The ship was able to assist until the Fishguard lifeboat arrived and at this point the casualties were able to be taken on board,” commented one of the Fishguard lifeboat crew members.

The lifeboat then returned to the slipway at Lower Fishguard where coastguards were able to assess the casualties for any medical treatment they may have required.