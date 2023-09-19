Households affected by the high cost of living can enjoy access to hundreds of historical locations across Wales for free as part of Cadw’s Open Doors event which unlocks access to Wales' most remarkable and cherished historical locations.

The Open Doors initiative is part of the wider European Heritage Day festival – raising awareness of the richness and cultural diversity across the continent.

It will provide a unique opportunity for people of all ages to connect with the past, experience rich heritage, and uncover the captivating stories that have shaped Wales’ history.

As part of the festival, 16 of Cadw’s own epic monuments including St Davids Bishop’s Palace, Laugharne Castle and Laugharne Chapel and will open their doors for free, encouraging visitors to explore what they have to offer.

St Davids Cathedral and Bishop’s Palace are open for free on September 23,24 and 29. There will be guided tours of the cathedral, allowing visitors to explore parts that are usually closed to the public, including the organ loft and guests can venture to Cadw’s nearby medieval Bishop’s Palace for mid-afternoon tours.

On all three days visitors can also enjoy a choral evensong sung by St Davids Cathedral Choir.

Laugharne Castle is open on Saturday September 23 and Sunday 24 from 11.00 to 4pm with free guided tours available.

There is free access to the majestic ruins of the medieval castle with its age-old walls and stunning panoramic views across the town and estuary which inspired the famous words of authors Dylan Thomas and Richard Hughes.

The 19th century Laugharne Chapel is also open on the same dates. For Open Doors, there will be a display of local items, photographs, stories, etc, relating to the history of Laugharne and its people, supplemented with information about the chapel, its history and current work.

As the event coincides with the Harvest Festival, the chapel will also be decorated appropriately.

On Sunday 24 September there will be a Harvest Festival Service from 2.30pm to 3.30pm Ffion Reynolds, heritage and events manager at Cadw said: “We are excited to welcome visitors back to the many remarkable locations taking part in Open Doors, each of which has its own story to tell.

“The Open Doors event is an opportunity for us to showcase the diversity and resilience of Wales’ historic architecture in a way that’s accessible for all.

“By opening these places for free, we’re hoping that everyone will have the opportunity to get a taste for our country’s rooted history and culture and become actively involved in safeguarding these locations for present and future generations.”

Further details, including a list of all participating locations, a complete schedule of events and ticketing information, are available at cadw.gov.wales/visit/whats-on/open-doors.