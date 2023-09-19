Acting on information received by the UK government, raids were carried out at the Panache Indian restaurant in Queen Street, Pembroke Dock, earlier this year.

The investigations revealed that staff were being employed at the restaurant who had no right to live nor work in the UK.

The exact number of illegal workers found at the premises remains unknown.

As a result the restaurant, which is owned and run by Fahinoor Rahman, has been fined a total of £30,000.

Panache Restaurant has been listed in the Government's quarterly round-up of companies that have had penalties issued for the use of illegal workers.

The Home Office releases the data into the public record four times a year, with the latest data relating to the period of January 1 to March 31, 2023.

The government states that there can be severe penalties for companies or individuals who employ people who have no right to work or live in the UK.

Gov.uk states: "You can be sent to jail for five years and pay an unlimited fine if you’re found guilty of employing someone who you knew or had ‘reasonable cause to believe’ did not have the right to work in the UK.”

This includes people who:

Do not have leave (permission) to enter or remain in the UK

Individuals whose leave has expired

People who are not permitted to do certain types of work and

People who incorrect or false information.

The Nehar Indian Restaurant in Lampeter has also been fined £20,000 for employing ilegal workers. The restaurant is owned by Ruhul Amin Choudhury.