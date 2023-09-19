Pembrokeshire’s Sweet Home Alpacas have once again been turning heads - this time it was the prestigious Welsh Enterprise judges after confirming the farm has scooped the ‘Best Alpaca Farm and Camping Destination’ award for 2023.
“I squealed so much when I found out the news,” said a delighted Angela Frayling-James who runs Sweet Home Alpacas with her husband, Alex.
“I was out in the fields when I received the news and it really has made us feel so incredibly proud to have achieved this after only two years.”
Angela went on to say that the award wouldn’t have been possible without the support which her adorable alpacas continue to be shown by the visitors and the local community around their farm in Cuffern, which is near Haverfordwest.
“This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the tireless efforts of our dedicated team and the overwhelming support from our amazing customers,” said Angela.
“We really are humbled and so very grateful for this recognition, as it highlights our commitment to providing a unique and unforgettable experience for all who come to visit our farm.
“Obviously Alex and I know how hard we work with our business, but to be recognised in this way really does mean so much to us.”
The Welsh Enterprise Award ceremony will take place in November.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here