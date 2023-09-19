“I squealed so much when I found out the news,” said a delighted Angela Frayling-James who runs Sweet Home Alpacas with her husband, Alex.

“I was out in the fields when I received the news and it really has made us feel so incredibly proud to have achieved this after only two years.”

Angela went on to say that the award wouldn’t have been possible without the support which her adorable alpacas continue to be shown by the visitors and the local community around their farm in Cuffern, which is near Haverfordwest.

“This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the tireless efforts of our dedicated team and the overwhelming support from our amazing customers,” said Angela.

“We really are humbled and so very grateful for this recognition, as it highlights our commitment to providing a unique and unforgettable experience for all who come to visit our farm.

“Obviously Alex and I know how hard we work with our business, but to be recognised in this way really does mean so much to us.”

The Welsh Enterprise Award ceremony will take place in November.