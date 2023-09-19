Specsavers Haverfordwest says that those in care homes can face extra challenges accessing care and could be suffering in silence due to deteriorating eye health.

The opticians says that of the 2.7 million people in the UK who would benefit from domiciliary eye care, only 460,000 eye tests were recorded between 2019 and 2020.

“While regular eye tests are essential for everyone, they are especially important for people living in care homes, as they are five times more likely to experience sight loss, contributing to social isolation and reduced independence,” said a spokesperson for Specsavers Haverfordwest.

“However, due to complex medical needs, such as dementia, reduced mobility and hearing loss, many care home residents are unable to access high street opticians, communicate their eye care needs, or easily access home visit services.

The company also says that a government requirement to submit a pre-visit notification before carrying out an eye test for those who can’t leave their home unaccompanied, including those in care homes, is 'an unnecessary administrative step which is further thwarting access to eye care'.

Dawn Roberts, Specsavers home visits clinical director, says: “Maintaining good vision is a key part of any person’s quality of life, but perhaps more so for care home residents because they often have limited mobility and so most of their hobbies and pastimes will involve visual tasks.

“Sight loss can be very isolating and for those already struggling with memory problems or dementia, any confusion and disorientation is exacerbated by impaired vision.

"This can lead to a loss of engagement in social activities and sometimes increased risk of falls. Providing regular eye care can minimise or even eliminate these issues for people living in care homes allowing them to enjoy doing the things they want to do.”

Specsavers Home Visits is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

In the past year alone, the team of mobile opticians have dispensed more than a quarter of a million glasses to those who can’t leave their homes unaccompanied and referred more than 2,500 people in Wales for treatment to safeguard their sight. They have also visited more than 2,100 people in Wales.

Specsavers’ provides Dementia Friends training, as part of an initiative run by the Alzheimer's Society, to help support the needs of people living with dementia.