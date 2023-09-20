It is alleged that Richard Davies, 38, of The Ridgeway, assaulted the woman in the early hours of August 28, 2021, in Lamphey.

Davies denies the charge.

Swansea Crown Court heard that the complainant and her family were staying with Davies’ family at the time of the allegations.

Prosecutor Ashanti-Jade Walton said the group ordered a takeaway, drunk alcohol and played games on the evening of Friday, August 27.

As the night went on, it was only the defendant and the complainant left downstairs, she said.

The complainant said Davies made her a “very strong” drink and that she next remembered waking up on the sofa.

“She could feel hands around her feet,” Ms Walton said. “It felt as if someone was kissing and rubbing her toes.”

The complainant said she fell asleep again but then woke up feeling “the same sensation”.

She alleged to have seen the person – who she couldn’t identify – masturbating, and then “felt warm liquid on the heel of her foot,” Ms Walton said.

“She came to the conclusion someone had ejaculated on her foot.”

The complainant reported hearing footsteps as the person went to get a tissue and came back and wiped her foot. Then, she said, she recognised the person as being Davies.

She said she had pretended to still be asleep throughout the incident.

The complainant said she reported the incident to her husband, and then to two friends over Facebook messenger. She did not confront the defendant or tell his wife about the allegations until some time later.

She later reported it to the police.

James Hartson, defending, put to the complainant that the incident was “fully consensual” and had been instigated by her.

“That’s not true,” she said.

He put to her that she had been very drunk – to which she agreed – and had been flirting with the defendant – which she denied.

The trial continues.