Fishguard’s Ar Ymyl y Tir 2023/On Land’s Edge Festival is back for its third year and aims to build on the success of the 2021 and 2022 events.

This year’s festival boasts an eclectic mix of artists and writers coupled with an array of local talent.

Chairman Patrick Thomas has pledged it will offer ‘a bit of everything’ with entertainment for all tastes and ages.

“I’m delighted and proud that Theatr Gwaun is hosting this unique festival for a third successive year,” he said.

“This year’s theme will focus in particular, but not exclusively, on the theme of journeys.”

The official launch event at the theatre on Friday, September 22 (which is ticketed, but free) will be followed by the world premiere of The Ghost Rider from Dinas Cross – a play adapted from Mike Lewis’ novel If God Will Spare My Life about the only Welshman who fought at Custer’s Last Stand.

The action will then move to Ffwrn where Eve Goodman, the renowned singer-songwriter from north Wales, will bring her own brand of magic to one of Fishguard’s most intimate music venues.

Noon on Saturday sees an imaginative Soundwalk, again ticketed but free, on the newly opened Goodwick Moor boardwalk followed by a sea swim off Goodwick Slipway. There will then be a free performance by FADDS Promenade Theatre at Fishguard Square after lunch.

The focus will return to Theatr Gwaun on Saturday evening where Cornwall-based Stone Club presents an intriguing mix of film, music and conversation exploring ancient sites, stones and community.

They will then decamp to Ffwrn for a short set preceding the appearance of Trio Walters Favrau Pinc – a highly-rated outfit with a repertoire deeply rooted in traditional music from Ireland, Scotland and Brittany.

Stone Club’s DJ set will subsequently bring down the curtain on what promises to be a memorable night!

On Sunday morning there will be English and Welsh creative writing workshops at Theatr Gwaun on Sunday morning with authors Sophie Mackintosh and Jon Gower.

Sophie and Jon will discuss their latest books at Peppers in the afternoon, as will Pembrokeshire writers Valerie Norris and Diana Powell.

Sea Legs Puppet Theatre’s Sunday afternoon performance of Edward Lear’s Dream at Theatr Gwaun will be followed by a puppet workshop.

The festival will finish on a high note when pianist David Pepper collaborates with a small chamber of musicians, poets, and visual artists entitled Simffoni Mara at the theatre on Sunday evening.

Tickets and more information on each of the events is available at theatrgwaun.com.