Michele Castiglia, 37, of Clive Road, Fishguard, faces seven charges at Swansea Crown Court next month.

Castiglia appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 17 where the charges were read out.

Castiglia faces one charge of using violence to secure entry to a premises, which is said to have taken place on September 8 in Fishguard.

There is one charge of threat to damage/destroy property when a threat was made to throw a boulder through a window.

There is also a charge of sending communication conveying a threatening message, with text messages sent to the victim on September 8 which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing anxiety or distress.

There was a charge of making threats to kill on the same date and to the same victim as well as a charge of criminal damage to property under £5,000 for damage to a wall.

There is also one charge of assaulting an emergency worker and the final charge is for blackmail with an unwarranted demand for money and if it didn’t happen Castiglia would ‘go through you and your family like a train.’

The offences are all alleged to have happened on September 8 in Fishguard.

Castiglia entered no pleas on September 11 in Llanelli Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody, with a next appearance in court due to be at Swansea Crown Court on October 13.