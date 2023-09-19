Laura Livermore and Steven O’Sullivan were charged with shoplifting at the Savers store in Riverside Arcade on September 11.

They both pleaded guilty to the offence at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on September 13.

The court heard that Livermore also admitted stealing £28.17 of items from Home Bargains in Milford Haven on June 26.

Livermore, 35, of Dewing Avenue in Manorbier, was fined £40 for each offence, £85 in costs, and £4 compensation to Savers and £13.50 of compensation to Home Bargains.

O’Sullivan, 37, of Chestnut Way in Milford Haven, had his sentencing adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. He was bailed, on the condition that he does not enter Savers in Haverfordwest, and he must return to court on October 16.