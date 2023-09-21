The theatre has launched its creative writing short course workshops which will take place later this month and into October.

The workshops will be led by the theatre’s team and will focus on exploring and developing creative writing skills, getting ideas onto the page and giving characters a voice. They will also support people in sharing their work.

Tim Howe, the theatre’s senior manager youth and community, said: “I am so looking forward to welcoming you to the creative writing sessions. Seeing your work develop on paper is a thrilling experience and creating storylines and characters is very rewarding. The opportunities for letting your imagination take control are endless.

“To get the most out of your experience, we aim to create a nurturing and creative space so we can turn you into a writer for the stage. It’s all about expressing yourselves with words, being creative and having the confidence to explore a range of writing techniques.”

The workshops are open to anyone over the age of 18, whether they have previous experience or not. They take place fortnightly, with the first on Thursday, September 21, October 5 and 19 and November 9 and 23 between 7.30pm and 9.30pm. Each session costs £10 and for more information, contact the Torch Theatre on 01646 695267.