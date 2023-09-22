Angela Barnes – who has appeared on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and was the former chair of BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz – will be bringing her hilarious stand-up routine to the Torch Theatre.

Angela previously worked in health and social care but in 2010 swapped this career for a career in stand-up and has had great success.

She won the BBC New Comedy Award and has featured as a regular on Dave’s Hypothetical, BBC Radio 4’s The Now Show and hosted Newsjack on BBC Radio 4 Extra. She also co-hosts podcast We Are History with John O’Farrell.

Angela has also carried out a number of UK tours and will be bringing her latest Hot Mess tour – all about how despite having good intentions to live your best life, it isn’t easy – to the Torch Theatre.

Angela Barnes’ Hot Mess tour will be at the Torch Theatre on Thursday, October 26 at 8pm. The show is strictly 14+ and tickets can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.