The 15-year-old – who cannot be named due to their age – was charged with having stolen a bicycle, worth £250, from Taunton Railway Station on May 13 last year.

They were also accused of taking three fire extinguishers from the BP Filling Station at Deane Gate in Taunton on August 20, 2021.

The teenager pleaded guilty to each offence.

The case was heard before Taunton Deane And West Somerset Magistrates' Court.

They were made the subject of a youth rehabilitation order until they reach the age of 16, as part of which they must complete up to 20 days of reparation work.

The teenager must pay £250 in compensation to the owner of the bike. No order for costs or compensation was made relating to the fire extinguisher thefts due to the defendant’s limited means.