A TEENAGER from the Blaenau Gwent area who has links to Pembrokeshire has been missing for a week.
Gwent Police are concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Deacon Powell. The teenager was last seen in Abertillery in Blaenau Gwent at around 8pm last Monday, September 11.
Deacon is described as being around five foot eight inches tall and of slim build.
He has links to the neighbouring Blaina and Brynmawr areas as well as Haverfordwest.
Dyfed-Powys Police shared the appeal to their social media pages, asking if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Deacon to contact Gwent Police on 101.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here