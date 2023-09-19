Gwent Police are concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Deacon Powell. The teenager was last seen in Abertillery in Blaenau Gwent at around 8pm last Monday, September 11.

Deacon is described as being around five foot eight inches tall and of slim build.

He has links to the neighbouring Blaina and Brynmawr areas as well as Haverfordwest.

Dyfed-Powys Police shared the appeal to their social media pages, asking if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Deacon to contact Gwent Police on 101.