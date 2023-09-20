A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been fined for harassment.
Daniel Preston, 36, of Newell Hill, Tenby, admitted one charge of harassment without violence at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 8.
He admitted that on September 6, he went to the home of his victim in Penally, Tenby, several times and continually texted her, amounting to harassment.
He was ordered to pay £80 fine and £85 costs and was made subject of a two-year restraining order banning him from contacting the victim, entering or attending her property or entering or causing any information about her to be entered onto the internet.
