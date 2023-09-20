A Tenby man has been remanded in custody accused of attempting to touch two young girls in a sexual manner when they were visiting shops in the town centre.
Stepehen James, 51, who gave his address in court as Clareston Court, Station Road, Tenby, is accused of assaulting a six-year-old and an 11-year-old in two separate shops in Tenby town centre on September 16.
The Crown Prosecution alleges that James observed both children as they walked around the shops on their own.
“It was bizarre behaviour,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magisrates this week.
“One was six-years-old and the other was 11 and both offences took place within a very short space of time.
"These were opportune moments when the defendant took advantage of the children when they were on their own, particularly the younger one who ran to her mother to tell her what had happened.”
Stephen denies both charges of attempting to touch a girl under 13 years of age in a sexual manner.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction and committed the case to Swansea Crown Court where trial proceedings will commence on October 20.
Stephen James was remanded in custody with magistrates stating that this was for risk of him further offending and of attempting to interfere with the witnesses prior to his Crown Court trial.
