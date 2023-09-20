Richard Davies, 38, of The Ridgeway, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in the early hours of Saturday, August 28, 2021.

He denies the charge.

The complainant had told Swansea Crown Court that after a night of drinking, she had woken up on the sofa to Davies “kissing and rubbing her toes” whilst masturbating, before he ejaculated on to her foot.

On the second day of his trial, Davies told the jury that it was “all initiated by [the complainant]”, and that she had been conscious throughout.

He agreed when it was put to him that the complainant had been “very touchy feely” with him, and admitted that he had put her toes in his mouth as he masturbated.

He said he removed the complainant’s sock “to have more intimate…skin-to-skin contact” and because he thought it was “a bit unsanitary” to be rubbing his penis against her sock – which she had been wearing all day.

Davies said that he did not have a sexual attraction towards the complainant.

“You have essentially cheated on your wife with someone you are not sexually attracted to?,” prosecutor Ashanti-Jade Walton asked.

“Yes, that’s true,” he replied.

When asked whether alcohol had led to his actions that night, Davies said: “I think it was probably the alcohol that prevented me in using my better judgement and going to bed.”

The complainant did not tell Davies’ wife about the allegations for some time, after which she did so over the phone.

Davies said that at first he denied he had any sexual contact with the complainant.

“I didn’t feel ready to have that conversation,” he said.

“You took advantage of a woman who you thought was asleep,” Ms Walton put to Davies. He denied this.

The defendant’s wife described for the jury when the complainant first made an allegation to her.

“She said ‘I’ve got something to tell you. It’s going to ruin our friendship. It’s going to ruin everything’. She said ‘I think Richard came over my feet when I was passed out on the sofa in your front room’,” the witness said.

“What did you ask her?,” defence barrister James Hartson asked.

“Are you sure you weren’t drunk and were just making this up,” she replied.

The witness claimed that the complainant had flashed Davies when they were playing board games earlier that evening.

“She just out of nowhere flashed her breasts?,” Ms Walton asked. “While you were looking in the other direction? While her daughter was at the table?”

“Her 18-year-old daughter, yes,” replied the witness.

When asked her husband’s initial reaction to the allegations, she said: “What he said was ‘I didn’t sexually assault [the complainant]. I did not do that’.”

She said she found out that there had been sexual contact between her husband and the complainant in “January or February this year”.

The trial continues.