Scolton Fieldmarshall, the overall champion from the pre-sale show, was reared and sold by Andrew Reed, who trades as WOJ Reed at Scolton, Haverfordwest, and went to Esmor Evans of Mold.

The ram’s sire was Scolton Dynamo, who was also overall champion at Builth NSA in 2021. His dam is by Wilodge Bravo. Scolton Fortress sold for 10,000gns to Aled Davies from Builth Wells. This ram was again by Scolton Dynamo and dam by Wilodge Bravo.

Another Scolton ram, Scolton Fielder, sold for 5,200gns to Phillip Weaver of Empire flock, Northampton. He has the same sire and his dam is also by Wilodge Bravo. The Scolton pen of 20 yearling rams averaged 3,500gns

Andrew said: “I’m over the moon with the averages as well. The prices have been great right through. It’s been a great sale, busy with plenty of buyers and good quality rams.”

The sale turnover was up £71,916 on the previous year at £2,050,929.88 and averages were £756.52, up £61.89 up on 2022.

A Texel from Gwilym and Nerys Williams sold for 22,000 guineas. It was the family’s first visit and Caron Firefly was one of five shearlings sold by Hexham & Northern Marts. It sold to Messrs Hodge, Scottish Borders.

The family, including Jenna, Lowri and Cennydd, run 80 pedigree Texel ewes and 20 Beltex under the Caron prefix near Lampeter. Their consignment won Best Pen at the pre sale show. They achieved 32,000 guineas at Worcester two years ago with a ram from the same sire, Tullaghan Commander.

Gwilym said: “We’re quite ecstatic, and honoured to have been invited to sell here. The ram has style and was the best Texel shearling in the Royal Welsh this year.”

A Suffolk shearling from Gareth Jones of Roblestone Hall, Camrose, sold for 4,600 guineas. It went to J T Fleming & Son, Hawick. Suffolk breeders were generally delighted with the day’s trading, with a Devon vendor saying buyers were ‘going back to basics’.

The highest priced South Country Cheviot went for 1,600 guineas, sold by Douglas & Son, Roxburghshire, to D R Price, Llangadog.