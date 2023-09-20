Dozens of jobs, including bar and front-of-house staff, are currently being advertised as employers seek to fill the gaps left by school and university students returning to their studies.

Jobcentres in the county have making it a priority throughout the season to fill hospitality vacancies because of the importance of the tourism industry to the area's economy.

This sometimes proved a difficult task at the height of the season, and is currently still an issue, said Fred Hatton from the from the Pembrokeshire Employer and Partnership team.

He said: “It would appear that some of our larger employers in this sector have ridden a knife edge to attract sufficient employees this summer.

“Now as we enter the month for schools and university students returning to their studies, the loss of employees in these large hospitality and tourism businesses leaves a shortage to cater for their autumn and Christmas events.

"For those jobseekers who have been laid off due to end of season downturns and are still available for work, there are still a great many jobs available across many sectors and we urge those seeking work to use all channels to search for those roles that are available."

Government statistics show that Pembrokeshire has seen a drop in claimants to benefits by four per cent since this time last year.

For the county’s age 50+ benefit claimants, the unemployed figure is down by 14 per cent. since this time last year.

What are the figures for Wales?





In Wales, the number of people employed is at 1.484 million, up 42,000 on the quarter and up 33,000 on the year.

The employment rate (16-64) is at 74.0 per cent, up 2.1 per cent on the quarter and up 1.9 per cent on the year.

The number of people unemployed is at 58,000 – down 15,000 on the quarter and up 10,000 on the year.

The unemployment rate is at 3.8 per cent, down 1.1 per cent on the quarter and up 0.5 per cent on the year.

The number of people in workless households has fallen since April to June 2010 by 133,000.