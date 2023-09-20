Within 24 hours, signs were being spotted throughout the northern part of the county which had been blacked out with thick marker pen.

Villagers blighted with the vandalism included Crymych, Hermon and Mynachlogddu.

“We must accept the frustration of many local people as well as so many more people throughout the rest of Wales, with many not agreeing with the new legislation," commented Shon Midway Rees, who is county councillor for Crymych and Mynachlogddu.

"But I’m disappointed that some have made the decision to vandalise the new signs.

"Painting over these signs is costing the taxpayers money to clear up the vandalism. This response is not going to solve the issue.”

The damaged signs have also prompted widespread criticism from the residents in the villages where the signs have been attacked.

“It’s time these people grew up,” commented one angry resident in Mynachlogddu. “Haven’t they got anything better to do with their time than go around painting over the new signs? Maybe it’s time the Welsh Government started thinking about incrsing the cost of black paint.”

But despite the actions in the outlying villages, it’s Pembroekshire’s main towns which are being hardest hit by the new 20mph zones, such as Haverfordwest Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Neyland.

“Is spending £33 million on a blanket rollout of 20mph zones really a good use of money?” questioned Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb.

“This blanket speed will negatively affect people’s lives as well as delay emergency services, cause more congestion on our roads and increase fuel consumption.”

The new speed restrictions have been imposed across 7,700 miles of urban and village roads throughout Wales by the Labour-led Welsh Government.

As a result, Wales has become the first UK country where speed limits have been reduced from 30 mph to 20 mph in built-up residential areas.

The Welsh government states that the new rule is hoped to save lives and cut costs for the NHS.

Ministers have said that motorists caught driving over the 20mph limit but under speeds of 30mph will initially be given advice by police instead of being given mandatory fines.