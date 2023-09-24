The event starts at 7.30pm and will discuss the 4 Rivers For Life Project, the new Farming Connect project as well as Habitat Wales scheme.

The 4 Rivers For Life Project aims to improve the condition of four major rivers in Wales including the Eastern and Western Cleddau.

Gareth Waters, will be on hand to explain more about how farmers can work with them on the project and what funding is available to establish wide fenced riparian corridors on farm, possibly help farmers with clean and dirty water separation on yard, soil testing, and possible tree planting.

Following the launch of their new programme earlier this year, Farming Connect Pembrokeshire based development officers will join the evening to provide an update on what business support services are now available.

Our monthly publication Pembrokeshire Farmer is back, free with your copy of the Western Telegraph this week (September 27)

With the imminent launch of the Habitat Wales Scheme, Welsh Government's new agri-environment scheme, which is available to all farmers across Wales to apply for, the evening will provide members with an overview of what is involved.

FUW Pembrokeshire County Executive officer Rebecca Voyle said: “We hope that you will be able to attend and look forward to seeing you, but in the meantime if you have any queries regarding the arrangements please do not hesitate to contact us.”