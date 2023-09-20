Eleven members of the team rolled up their sleeves recently to give Saundersfoot Bowling Club a welcome facelift.

Sponsored by Valero, the dedicated volunteer task force painted the bowling square and equipment shed, varnished the benches and painted the picnic tables.

Getting to work on the green. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

It was the sixth year that Valero task force have helped a community sports club.

“This is our way of putting a little something back into grassroots sport in the county,” said Matt Freeman, manager of Sport Pembrokeshire, Pembrokeshire County Council’s sport development team.

“It was nice to support a community sports club that provides an opportunity that differs from the traditional offer of cricket, football and rugby.

“We owe a big thank you to Valero for sponsoring the task force day once again, as without their valued support we wouldn’t be able to run it.”

The painting squad pause for a picture. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Chairman of Saundersfoot bowling club, Myrddin Dennis, said the club was extremely grateful and appreciative of the support.

“The club committee were over the moon to be the recipients of support for Task Force Day from the Sport Pembrokeshire team,” he said.

“What they achieved with their labour and hard work has made a significant impact on the façade of the club.”

Stephen Thornton, PGPA manager at Valero, said: “We are committed to supporting community sport in Pembrokeshire and were delighted to help fund this particular initiative.

“We wish Saundersfoot Bowling Club every success in the future and thank the staff of Sport Pembrokeshire for their time and dedication to helping grassroots sport.”

The Sport Pembrokeshire team. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Saundersfoot Bowling Club currently has both ladies and men sections. Although adversely affected by Covid-19, they are working hard to rebuild their membership base.

They are now looking to attract younger children into the club whilst also making their facilities inclusive so they can provide wider opportunities for disabled participants and people with special educational needs.

For more information, see saundersfootbowlingclub.co.uk or email saundersfootbowls@live.co.uk