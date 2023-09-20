Publican Mike McLarnon confirmed that the sharp hike in energy costs has left him, like so many other publicans throughout the UK, will little option but to close its doors for good.

“Increases have exceeded all our expectations and have left businesses with extortionate energy bills,” he said.

"At the Bush, our annual electricity bill has increased fourfold from previous years. What was between £10,000 and £11,000 per annum has now risen to over £40,000 and gas prices have risen to six times the cost of the previous year's and is expected to reach over £24,000.”

The Bush Tavern is a wet-led pub, tied to a major company.

“The energy cost plus the rising beer costs enforced on us by the pubco means that continuing to trade in the current climate could lead to a very difficult future for myself and my family,” added Mike.

“I’ve had a wonderful ten years in charge of the Bush and have met some great people and some lifelong friends.

“ I apologise to all the bands and teams who’ve planned to play and perform at the Bush this year, but this decision has been made to protect myself and my family which has to be my priority.”

The Bush Tavern dates back to the 1850s when Charles Gardner became its very first landlord. Throughout its time serving the people of Pembroke Dock, it became recognised as one of the town’s largest pubs and at one time the local Army Reserve Pensioners were paid on the premises.

The Bush Tavern was closed during the early 1990s but reopened in 1995 following a major refurbishment.Mike McLarnon has confirmed that the pub will now be handed back over to Admiral who will be sourcing a new tennant. It is hoped that the Bush will reopen in the near future.

Earlier this month Britain’s biggest pub group announced a “dynamic pricing” system where customers could be charged an extra 20p a pint during peak times, including weekends.