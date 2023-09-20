Householders will now have to purchase their own black binbags for all non-recyclable waste.

The decision was made as part of Pembrokeshire County Council’s budget-saving measures which were agreed earlier this year.

The grey bags scheme was introduced in 2019 to support major service changes that has seen Pembrokeshire named as the best county in Wales for recycling over the last three years.

But now, as part of their budget-saving measures, no further grey bags will be delivered to households by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Households will continue to be able to place out a maximum of three bags of non-recyclable waste every three weeks and there will be no changes to waste and recycling collections dates.

The move to end the provision of grey bags brings Pembrokeshire in line with the vast majority of Welsh Local Authorities, including Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

“Like all Councils across Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council is facing major pressures on our budget,” commented Cllr Rhys Sinnett who is the cabinet member for residents’ services.

“In March the Council agreed a series of budget saving measures, including ceasing the provision of grey residual waste bags so please use up any grey bags as normal and then use standard black bin bags.

“I hope that we can continue to make Pembrokeshire a cleaner and greener place to live.”

The Council is currently supporting a Welsh Government campaign that highlights that 48 per cent of items placed out as waste can be recycled either through kerbside collections or at Waste and Recycling Centres.

Of that, 17per cent is made up of food waste which council officials are requesting should be placed into the food waste caddy.