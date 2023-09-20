Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, heard that 59-year-old Mark Bunney had been convicted by magistrates on January 5.

Coroner’s officer, PC Carrie Sheridan, said that the conviction came following an incident at his home address on November 11, 2022.

She told the hearing, that Mr Bunney had been living a separate life from his partner for the two years before his death.

“It was hoped that he was coming to terms that the relationship had come to an end,” said PC Sherridan.

She said that on November 11 police had been called to Mr Bunney’s home address as a result of Mr Bunney ‘becoming upset at the breakdown of the relationship’.

Why do newspapers cover inquests and how do they work?

Mr Bunney was arrested by police and convicted by magistrates of an offence on January 5. He was bailed to an address until his sentencing, which was to be held in a matter of weeks.

The following day, January 6, a man contacted police to say that he had found someone suspended in Uzmaston churchyard.

Paramedics later pronounced Mr Bunney dead.

A postmortem found that Mr Bunney had an amount of alcohol in his system which could have impaired cognition and decision making. It recorded a conclusion of hanging.

A search of Mr Bunney’s home uncovered a note which read ‘love y all’.

Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, said that he was not satisfied that the note demonstrated an intention to take life, however he said that the circumstances in which he was found did indicate an intention.

“The note is not conclusive of an intention,” he said. “However, in relation to the location of Mr Bunney and the background history of the proceedings that had been brought against him in the magistrates, I think it is entirely probable that Mr Bunney had the intention to end his life due to those circumstances.

“All the circumstances certainly point to that intention. It is certainly not a case where it was a cry for help.”

Mr Bennet returned a conclusion of suicide. He extended his condolences to Mr Bunney’s family.

If you are struggling with mental health support issues, these organisations can help:

www.mind.org.uk

www.samaritans.org

www.papyrus-uk.org

Why do newspapers cover inquests and how do they work?