The talented 15-year-old, who was recently named as the Dyfed girl champion golfer of 2023, has now claimed Tenby Golf Club's Ladies Scratch Knockout for the second year in a row.

At the recent Finals Day at Tenby Golf Club, the teenager, who hails from Tenby, added this year’s Scratch trophy to her Handicap Knockout win earlier in the season, by defeating Holly Watkins in a closely fought 36-hole match at the Pembrokeshire links course.

Despite being 1 down after the morning’s 18 holes and there never being more than a couple of holes in it, Jemma remained undeterred by adverse conditions.

She displayed a fighting spirit to turn the match on its head by birdie-ing the 34th and 35th holes to walk away a worthy 2&1 winner.

A suitably-impressed ladies County captain who had watched the match, remarked: “Jemma, your short game was of an impeccable standard.”

As if not to be outdone by her achievement, Jemma’s teenage brother Joseph walked away with some silverware at the end of season finale as well, by winning the Men’s Handicap Davis Cup knockout final, defeating Robert Willcox 1 up.