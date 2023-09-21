Divisional manager Ian Williams of Ammanford completed the entire trek in an incredible 30 hours, stopping only for food and drink rests. He was joined by Haverfordwest store manager Gemma Wilkins for the final ten-miles into Llandeilo.

“To have the opportunity to get together with other store managers from all around the UK and raise money for such a worthy cause was fantastic,” said Gemma.

“And what Ian achieved by completing the entire 70 miles is just incredible.”

A total of ten store managers joined Ian on certain stages of the walk including managers from Newton Abbot, Barnstable and Bridgend.

The total amount raised by the team was £33,177.

“It’s always difficult asking people for donations, particularly at times like this when the cost of living is so high, so to see people donate as much as this was fantastic,” added Gemma.

This is the second time that Ian has raised money for MacMillan by carrying out a sponsored walk. His last trek, which was 60 miles, was completed in under 24 hours and raised a total of £23,000.