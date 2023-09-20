The former Welsh international regularly stays in the county and frequently enjoys a tasty meal from the Dragon Palace at Pentlepoir.

Tipuric, 34, retired from rugby last year after gaining 93 caps for Wales, and while his former team-mates were on World Cup duty in France he popped in to the Dragon Palace to collect a takeaway.

Dragon Palace owner Lok Cheung was delighted to see one of his well-known customers, especially when he told him: "I try to get a Chinese from here whenever I'm down, it's always really good food and the family love it."

Lok added the jokey aside on his Facebook post: "He flew from France just to get a takeaway!"

He later admitted: "That didn't come direct from Justin - but he may well have just come from France because I think he was over there doing a bit of commentating for the Wales rugby team. I definitely posted that tongue-in-cheek!"