A takeaway on holiday is always a pleasure for visitors to Pembrokeshire, and rugby star Justin Tipuric is certainly no exception.
The former Welsh international regularly stays in the county and frequently enjoys a tasty meal from the Dragon Palace at Pentlepoir.
Tipuric, 34, retired from rugby last year after gaining 93 caps for Wales, and while his former team-mates were on World Cup duty in France he popped in to the Dragon Palace to collect a takeaway.
Dragon Palace owner Lok Cheung was delighted to see one of his well-known customers, especially when he told him: "I try to get a Chinese from here whenever I'm down, it's always really good food and the family love it."
Lok added the jokey aside on his Facebook post: "He flew from France just to get a takeaway!"
He later admitted: "That didn't come direct from Justin - but he may well have just come from France because I think he was over there doing a bit of commentating for the Wales rugby team. I definitely posted that tongue-in-cheek!"
