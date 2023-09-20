The Welsh Government has imposed a temporary speed limit order on a number of sections of the A40, A48, A483, A477, A487 and A4076 trunk roads.

The public notice was put in the South Wales Guardian by the Welsh Government on September 20, the same day that the speed restrictions came into force.

The following stretches of road will be 30mph under the temporary speed limit:

A40 Abergwili

From the junction at the north-western side of the circulatory carriageway of Abergwili Roundabout to a point 62 metres northwest of said junction.

From the junction at the south-eastern side of the circulatory carriageway of Abergwili Roundabout to a point 76 metres south-east of said junction.

The circulatory carriageway of the A40 Abergwili roundabout.

A40 Llangunnor

From the junction at the north-eastern side of the circulatory carriageway of Llangunnor Roundabout to a point 37 metres north-east of said junction.

From its junction at the south-western side of the circulatory carriageway of Llangunnor Roundabout to a point 65 metres south-west of said junction.

The circulatory carriageway of the A40 at Llangunnor Roundabout.

A40 Johnstown

The length of the westbound entry slip road of the A40 trunk road that extends to a point 10 metres south-east of the junction with the A40 westbound carriageway.

The length of the westbound exit slip road of the A40 trunk road that extends to a point 15 metres south-west of the westbound carriageway.

The lengths of the westbound and eastbound slip roads of the A40 trunk road at Johnstown that extend to a point 55 metres south-west of their junction with Llansteffan Road.

A40 Travellers Rest

The entry and exit slip roads at Travellers Rest that extend from their junctions with the main westbound carriageway to their junction with the main circulatory carriageway of the Carmarthen Showground Roundabout.

The circulatory carriageway of the Carmarthen Showground Roundabout at Travellers Rest.

The length of the trunk road at Travellers Rest being part of the B4312 Llysonnen Road that extends from its junction with the A40 link road to Carmarthen Livestock Market to its junction with the circulatory carriageway of the Carmarthen West Link Road.

The circulatory carriageway of the A40 Carmarthen West Link Road Roundabout at Travellers Rest.

The eastbound entry and exit slip roads of the A40 trunk road at Travellers Rest that extend from their junctions with the circulatory carriageway of Carmarthen West Link Road Roundabout to a point 28 metres south of said roundabout.

A40 St Clears

Length of westbound exit slip road of A40 trunk road at St Clears that extends from junction with A40 westbound carriageway to a point 34 metres east of junction with A4066 High Street.

A48 Cross Hands

Length of A48 trunk road at Cross Hands from the junction at the north-western side of the circulatory carriageway of Cross Hands Roundabout to a point 189 metres north-west of said junction.

Length of A48 trunk road at Cross Hands from the junction at the south-eastern side of the circulatory carriageway of Cross Hands Roundabout to a point 125 metres south-east of said junction.

The circulatory carriageway of the A48 Cross Hands Roundabout.

A483 Llandybie

The length of the A483 trunk road known as Llandeilo Road at Llandybie that extends from a point 31 metres north-east of the centre point of the junction with Pentregwenlais Road to a point 126 metres south-west of the centre point of the junction with Llandeilo Road Industrial Estate access road.

A483 Penybanc Road, Ammanford

The length of the A483 trunk road known as Penybanc Road at Ammanford that extends from a point 16 metres west of the centre point of its junction with an unnamed road leading to Pontyclerc Farm House to a point 80 metres west of its junction with Villiers Road.

A40 Robeston Wathen

From its junction at the north-eastern side of the circulatory carriageway of Robeston Wathen Roundabout to a point 12 metres north-east of said junction.

From its junction at the south-western side of the circulatory carriageway of Robeston Wathen Roundabout to a point 18 metres south-west of said junction.

The circulatory carriageway of the A40 Robeston Wathen Roundabout.

A40 Canaston Bridge

From its junction at the eastern side of the circulatory carriageway of Canaston Bridge Roundabout to a point 48 metres east of said junction.

From its junction at the western side of the circulatory carriageway of Canaston Bridge Roundabout to a point 19 metres west of said junction.

The circulatory carriageway of the A40 Canaston Bridge Roundabout.

A40 Fishguard

The length of the A40 trunk road Fishguard from the junction at the southern side of the circulatory carriageway at Windyhall Roundabout to a point 25 metres south of said junction.

The circulatory carriageway at Windyhall Roundabout.

A40 Goodwick

The length of the A40 trunk road known as Parrog in Goodwick from the junction at the northern side of the circulatory carriageway at Windyhall Roundabout to a point 58 metres south-east of the junction with the access road to Phoenix Car Park.

A477 London Road, Pembroke Dock

From its junction at the south-eastern side of the circulatory carriageway of Waterloo Road Roundabout to a point 22 metres south-east of the centre point of its junction with Eastern Avenue.

The circulatory carriageway of Waterloo Road Roundabout.

A487 Fishguard

The length of the A487 trunk road known as Hill Terrace, Fishguard, from a point 70 metres north of the centre point of the junction with Tower Hill to a point eight metres north-west of the centre point of its junction with Skirmisher Car Park and Bridge Street.

A487 Eglwyswrw

From a point 12 metres south-west of the centre point of its junction with the access road leading to the dwelling known as Penllyn, to a point 92 metres south-west of the centre point of that said junction.

From a point 39 metres north-east of the centre point of its junction with the unnamed road adjacent to Ty Hafren to a point 176 metres north-east of the centre point of said junction.

A4076 Johnston

The length of the A4076 trunk road known as Milford Road at Johnston from its junction at the southern side of the circulatory carriageway at Sunnycroft Roundabout to a point 90 metres south of said junction.

The length of the A4076 trunk road known as Milford Road at Johnston from its junction at the northern side of the circulatory carriageway at Sunnycroft Roundabout to a point 11 metres south of the centre-point of the junction with Bulford Road.

The circulatory carriageway of Sunnycroft Roundabout.

A4076 Cartlett

The length of the A4076 known as Freemens Way at Cartlett in Haverfordwest from a point 54 metres south of junction with the Pembrokeshire County Hall entrance road to its junction at the southern side of Salutation Square Roundabout.

A40 Cartlett Duals

From its junction at the eastern side of the circulatory carriageway of Salutation Square Roundabout to a point 60 metres east of the centre-point of the junction with the entry slip road of Cartlett Road.

A40 Cartlett

The circulatory carriageway of the A40 Salutation Square Roundabout in Cartlett, Haverfordwest.

A4076 Merlin’s Bridge

The length of the A4076 known as Dredgeman Hill at Merlin’s Bridge, Haverfordwest from a point 17 metres south of the junction with Merlin’s Bridge Roundabout to a point 17 metres south-west of the junction with Avallenau Drive.

A4076 Milford Haven

The length of the A4076 trunk road known as Steynton Road in Steynton, Milford Haven from a point 92 metres south-west of the centre point of its junction with Mariners Way to a point 18 metres north-east of the centre point of its junction with the B4325 Coombs Road.

There will be a 20mph limit on the following:

A483 Ffairfach

From the centre point of its junction with Heol y Maerdy to a point 317 metres south-west of said junction.

A487 Fishguard, Lower Town

From a point eight metres north-west of the centre point of its junction with Skirmisher Car Park/Bridge Street to a point 40 metres south-east of the north-eastern entry and exit slip of Fishguard Fort Car Park.

There will also be a 20mph part time speed limit on:

A4076 Milford Haven

The length of the A4076 trunk road known as Steynton Road, Steynton, Milford Haven, from a point 35 metres north-east of the centre point of the junction with Skomer Drive to a point 92 metres south-west of the centre point of the junction with Mariners Way.

The speed limits will be in effect for around six weeks from September 20.