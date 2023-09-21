Richard Davies, 38, had been accused of assaulting the complainant in the early hours of Saturday, August 28, 2021, while she was asleep following a night of drinking.

He denied this charge, telling the jury that the encounter was consensual.

Following just over two hours of deliberations, the jury returned a not guilty verdict.

The complainant had told Swansea Crown Court that after a night of drinking, she had woken up on the sofa to Davies “kissing and rubbing her toes” whilst masturbating, before he ejaculated on to her foot.

The complainant said she reported the incident to her husband straight after the incident, and then to two friends over Facebook messenger. She did not confront the defendant, and only phoned his wife about the allegations on August 31. She reported Davies to the police on September 3, 2021.

On the second day of his trial, Davies told the jury that it was “all initiated by [the complainant]”, and that she had been conscious throughout.

Davies, of The Ridgeway in Lamphey, said that he did not have a sexual attraction towards the complainant.

“You have essentially cheated on your wife with someone you are not sexually attracted to?,” prosecutor Ashanti-Jade Walton asked.

“Yes, that’s true,” he replied.

When asked whether alcohol had led to his actions that night, Davies said: “I think it was probably the alcohol that prevented me in using my better judgement and going to bed.”

The jury had heard that Davies had, at first, denied there had been any sexual contact between him and the complainant when he was confronted by his wife.

“I didn’t feel ready to have that conversation,” he said.

Giving evidence, his wife said that she only found out that there had been sexual contact between her husband and the complainant in “January or February this year”.

Judge Paul Thomas thanked the jury and both barristers, and told Davies he was free to leave the dock.