Elizabeth Davies, 58, of Gwel Y Dyffryn in Ciliau Aeron, Ceredigion, was called before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on September 13.

Davies was charged with being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

It is alleged that Davies’ Rottweilier, Tammy, was dangerously out of control and injured a woman on Gwel Y Dyffryn on August 8, 2022.

She was granted bail, and will return before the court on September 27 to enter a plea.