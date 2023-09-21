A Woman has appeared in court accused of allowing her dog to be dangerously out of control and injuring a woman.
Elizabeth Davies, 58, of Gwel Y Dyffryn in Ciliau Aeron, Ceredigion, was called before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on September 13.
Davies was charged with being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
It is alleged that Davies’ Rottweilier, Tammy, was dangerously out of control and injured a woman on Gwel Y Dyffryn on August 8, 2022.
She was granted bail, and will return before the court on September 27 to enter a plea.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article