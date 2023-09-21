Police have confirmed that the A40 is closed at Carmarthen following a traffic collision that took place near B&Q at around 7.30am this morning (Thursday, September 21).

Reports suggest that the collision involves two buses, however this has yet to be confirmed by Dyed-Powy Police.

The road remains closed eastbound towards the B&Q roundabout.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.