The stores in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock are among 111 stores UK-wide that will close for good.

The retail chain entered administration last month and began its closure process last week shutting 52 stores across the country.

All of Wilko’s 400 shops will be closed by early October, according to administrators from PwC affecting more than 12,500 jobs.

The Pembrokeshire stores will be among the 37 Wilko stores to close next Monday, September 25.

Another 37 stores will close on Wednesday, September 27 and a further 37 will be closing on Friday, September 29.

Wilko in Pembroke Dock is one of the 71 stores that has been bought by Pepco, owners of Poundland. New lease agreements are set to be completed in early autumn with the hope that the new Poundland stores will open by the end of 2023.

The future of the Haverfordwest building remains uncertain.

Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire said that he has always been a ‘happy Wilko customer’ and that the closure of the county’s stores will be a ‘blow’.

He added that he was always impressed by the array of products that Wilko had to offer and the amenable staff.

“I have always been a happy Wilko customer, and have found the variety of products on offer good and the staff to be extremely helpful,” he said.

“The closure of Wilko would be a blow to Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock town centres. We had all been hopeful that a rescue deal could be put together which would save the store.”

“I do hope that the staff affected by redundancies will be able to quickly find alternative local employment.”

In the wake of the news, he urged Pembrokeshire County Council to use the £17 million of Levelling Up money for the regeneration of Haverfordwest town centre wisely it has received from Westminster wisely.

Pembroke Dock county councillor, Josh Beynon, said it would be sad to see the discount shopping giant close and that he hoped things would change so that Pembroke Dock Wilko staff would have guaranteed jobs in Poundland.

“Wilko in Pembroke Dock has been around since my childhood,” he said. “I will be sad to see it leave the town with the job losses it takes with it.

“It’s great the building won’t be left vacant, but I hope staff are still supported and that they are guaranteed jobs. At the moment, I understand that isn’t the case, but I hope that changes.

“Shopping habits and behaviours have changed drastically over the years and there is a strong need for change to adapt to this and ensure the resilience of our local communities.”

Haverfordwest County Councillor, Tom Tudor, said that the news was very sad for the county and for the county town of Haverfordwest.

“As the county councillor for the Castle Ward of Haverfordwest, where Wilkinson’s is located, this is indeed very sad news for the staff, and Haverfordwest the county town of Pembrokeshire,” he said.

The mayor of Haverfordwest Jill Owens agreed, saying the news was quite devastating.

For the town it’s a hard one, it’s another big building that’s empty. I feel for all the people who work there. “It’s very sad, people have been there for a long time, and very hard for the people who are employed there,” she said.

“It’s a prime site, a big area smack bang in the middle of town,” she said. “It’s such a shame it’s happening.