Lates figures confirm that the Grassholm gannets have been reduced by a massive 52 per cent as a result of the avian flu outbreak in 2022.

Site manager Greg Morgan now fears the remaining colony is under threat from further avian flu outbreaks as well as other threats such as climate change and a lack of food.

“Given the substantial gaps we were seeing in the colony this year, a significant decrease was expected, but we didn’t expect it to be this stark,” said Greg Morgan.

“The gannet colony of Grassholm is one of Wales’ wildlife wonders, and it’s extremely disheartening to see this magnificent location suffering such a severe population decline.

"It will take years for the colony to recover, as gannets can be five years old before they start breeding.

“This sad news acts as yet another example of why we desperately need to prioritise reducing the threats that seabirds face, from deadly diseases to climate change.”

The island is normally home to up to 36,000 pairs of Northern Gannets and is one of only two gannet colonies found in Wales.

However following the 2023 Grassholm Gannet Census in July, which was conducted by RSPB Cymru and funded by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), the number of gannets nesting on the island has plunged dramatically. In 2022, 34,491 pairs were recorded, but this year that number is down to 16,482, which means a 52 per cent reduction.

The findings have been sourced by analysing aerial images taken by a drone which has identified significant areas of empty nests and greatly reduced density of birds. In normal conditions, two thirds of the island should be taken up by gannets who nest cheek by jowl, but this year, large gaps have appeared.

“The reduction in the number of gannets on Grassholm, in what was once the third biggest colony in the world, is very worrying news,” commented Matt Murphy who is the NRW’s lead specialist advisor in marine species.

“But there remains hope, as the mortality of gannets this year was at a much lower level than last summer, which may be a sign of immunity in the population. "Wales also has a new, burgeoning second colony on Middle Mouse island in North Anglesey, which will hopefully make our Welsh Gannet population more resilient into the future”.

If members of the public find dead or dying birds on beaches and coastal areas, they are asked not to touch them and keep dogs away. They are also encouraged to use the online reporting system or call the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.