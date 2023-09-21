Mark Green, of the Mount Estate, Milford Haven, died on the morning of December 5.

Coroner’s Officer PC Carrie Sheridan told the inquest that the 38-year-old had been suffering from back pain and had been prescribed medication for it.

He had been at his partner’s address at Meyler Crescent and she had gone up to bed. She woke up the next day and came down to find Mr Green on the settee.

It became clear that something was not right with Mr Green, and she commenced CPR. However, when paramedics arrived he was pronounced dead.

Paramedics found an empty bottle of medication at the property and initially presumed that Mr Green had taken it all. However, it later transpired that he had been sharing it.

A toxicology report recorded a therapeutic amount of prescription medication in Mr Green’s system, as well as an amount of morphine that could prove fatal in someone who was not a regular user.

The postmortem gave a conclusion of cardio-respiratory depression caused by the combined toxic effects of prescription medication.

Mr Green’s partner told the inquest: “This was a massive accident. We had plans for Christmas. He was so looking forward to it. He was like a big kid at Christmas. It’s heart breaking all round, for me and my children and for mark’s mum.”

Mr Green’s mother asked why morphine was found in Coke bottles, saying that she knew her son would not do this.

Mr Bennett said that this was not within the scope of his investigation. He added that it was not for him to determine whether anybody was responsible for the events that led up to Mr Green’s death.

Mr Bennett said that, as part of his investigations, he had seen a document written by Mr Green. However, he believed that this was ‘an outpouring of feeling around his circumstances’ rather than voicing a deliberate intention to take his life.

“It is ambiguous, but I am not satisfied it would pass the required test that it is evidence of an intention to end his life,” said Mr Bennett.

“In these circumstances it would be more appropriate to record a conclusion of drug related death. This is not a judgment on his lifestyle or any past history.”

He recorded that Mr Green died as a result of the combined fatal effects of prescribed medication.

“The death of someone so loved is obviously something very difficult to accept and deal with,” he added, extending his condolences to Mr Green’s mother and partner.

