Every day, our members capture fabulous scenes on camera, whether its related to the weather, beautiful scenic views, interesting landmarks, local wildlife or everyday and special events.

This week, there has been a focus on scenic views including stormy and colourful skies over the coast, rainbows and animals, including an adorable picture of a seal.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Rainbow (Image: Nigel Flower (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Misty Druidston (Image: Louisa Wheeler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Skies over Broad Haven (Image: Danielle Whelton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Swans in Neyland Marina (Image: David Canton(Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Stormy skies over Amroth (Image: Claire Miles (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Posing seal (Image: Andy Vaughan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Neyland Marina (Image: Mike Smith (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.