THERE are 3,000 people in the Western Telegraph Camera Club who post stunning photos taken all over the county.

Every day, our members capture fabulous scenes on camera, whether its related to the weather, beautiful scenic views, interesting landmarks, local wildlife or everyday and special events.

This week, there has been a focus on scenic views including stormy and colourful skies over the coast, rainbows and animals, including an adorable picture of a seal.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: RainbowRainbow (Image: Nigel Flower (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Misty DruidstonMisty Druidston (Image: Louisa Wheeler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Skies over Broad HavenSkies over Broad Haven (Image: Danielle Whelton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Swans in Neyland MarinaSwans in Neyland Marina (Image: David Canton(Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Stormy skies over AmrothStormy skies over Amroth (Image: Claire Miles (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Posing sealPosing seal (Image: Andy Vaughan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Neyland MarinaNeyland Marina (Image: Mike Smith (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.