Daniel Davies, who works at Yr Hen Printworks, Cardigan,brought back a Medallion of Excellence from the EuroSkills 2023 competition from Gdansk Poland.

Daniel, from Aberporth, was one of four talented Welsh students competing in EuroSkills, Europe’s biggest skills competition.

Over 600 competitors travelled to Poland from across Europe to showcase their technical knowledge and capabilities in a series of challenges in a bid to be crowned best in their field Out of the four Welsh competitors, three of them not only represented their country on an international stage but brought home medals to show for their success.

Daniel, who studied at Coleg Ceredigion said the experience had given his self confidence a real boost.

“Representing my country on a European level gave me a real sense of pride and the experience has taken my confidence to a new level,” he said.

“I really wasn’t thinking about medals as I knew that I was competing against people who had competed at EuroSkills before, so to receive a Medallion of Excellence was a real achievement.

“Now I’m back and focussing on getting my place on the plane to [the WorldSkills competition in] Lyon 2024.”

EuroSkills gives young people the opportunity to benchmark their skills against the best in Europe, showcasing their technical knowledge and capabilities in a series of challenges, with the winner being crowned best in their field.

As well as gold, silver and bronze medals, the Medallion of Excellence is awarded to competitors who managed to achieve an above average score.

More than 80 countries participate in WorldSkills, which helps develop skills through global training standards, benchmarking systems, and enhancing industry engagement.

In Wales, the project is funded by the Welsh Government and run by a dedicated network of colleges, work-based learning providers and employer-led organisations.

Welsh Government minister for economy, Vaughan Gething, said: “I’d like to extend a huge congratulations to Daniel for his successes at EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023. It’s fantastic to see his dedication, hard work and talent recognised on a global stage, and he should be incredibly proud of his achievements.”