Sammie Sorovia, who grew up in Crymych, was born into a family of musicians and stage performers. Her father was an Italian professional drummer/singer songwriter, and her mother a professional ballet dancer.

Sammie started singing around the time that she started talking and has been writing lyrics and creating melodies for as long as she can remember. As a teenager, Sammie represented her school, Ysgol y Preseli, in singing competitions and, as part of her school choir where she learnt a great deal about harmonies and song composition.

Inexplicably she developed crippling stage fright which would become a huge barrier in terms of performing in front of an audience and resulted in a change of ambitions.

Sammie’s subsequent career in finance took her to Sydney, Australia, for fifteen years. However, she always felt the gravitational pull of music and it provided her with a ‘home’, wherever she was in the world.

It was only a matter of time before Sammie would find her way back to her first love and be making music of her own, after countless years compiling lyrics, and creating melodies in her head.

The Covid pandemic gave her the opportunity to learn to play guitar, and she has spent all of her spare time since then writing and recording original songs with thoughtful, heartfelt lyrics.

She launched her debut single It’s Gonna Be A Long Night, a cover from 1980s soundtrack, The Kids from Fame, that she first heard when she was nine, in August.

The song did incredibly well, with a top ranking of 11 on the UK iTunes Singer Songwriter chart, which she said was ‘an awesome unexpected surprise’.

Sammie credits support from her home community for the success of her first single.

“I really appreciate all the support from the local community,” she said. “I think that’s what got my first single to number 11 chart position. I am hoping to get into the top 10 soon.”

She is now releasing a series of self-penned songs, the first one Take Care of You will be out on Friday, October 13.

“I wrote this song about the moment you both realize you have to break up, because no matter how hard you’ve tried to make it work, it just doesn’t,” she said.

This is the first of a set of songs that have been written by Sammie about her life experiences so far - the good, the bad, the heartbreaking – with lyrics she hopes will resonate, console, and inspire.

“Music has always been my first love, and my most constant companion,” she said.

“With specific songs spiriting me back to pivotal moments in my life, having helped me through the biggest challenges, or provided a soundtrack to the happiest of times. I hope one or two of my songs can do that for you, and I am beyond excited to share them.”

Click on the link above to listen to Sammie’s debut single on Soundcloud. You can pre-save Take Care of You on Spotify via the link in her bio.