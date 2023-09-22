Bwcabus, a collaboration involving Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire county councils, offered a bus service tailored to the needs of passengers by allowing them to book a bus when it was required.

The fflecsi Bwcabus (previously Bwcabus) has been operating for 14 years, provided in partnership between the local authorities, Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government.

The Welsh Government has confirmed that it would not be able to contribute to the scheme following the ending of the Rural Development Programme (RDP) Grant that had been supporting it until the end of June this year.

Since the RDP funding came to an end, Welsh Government has been fully funding the service.

Discussions have taken place over 18 months with officials from the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales.

Welsh Government secured new buses for these services as recently as July and there was a level of optimism that things were progressing positively.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services Councillor Rhys Sinnett said: “We are saddened to see the loss of this service, and are concerned about the impact this will have on the rural northeast of Pembrokeshire. We will support our neighbouring colleagues in pressing the Welsh Government to support bus service provision in this area, and also look at what workable solutions there may be for this provision.”

Councillor Keith Henson, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management, said: “This service operates in the Ward I represent so I know how this will affect people. While we welcome the ambition and aspiration the Welsh Government has set out in its Transport Plan, Llwybr Newydd, in rural areas, as we are unfortunately seeing a loss or reduction of service because the investment simply isn’t there at the required levels to maintain services such as this.

“We will continue in our lobbying of the Welsh Government to ensure that rural areas get a fair slice of the cake, and that the challenges associated with accessing public transport in rural areas are recognised and that Welsh Government guarantee that sufficient resources and funding is provided to ensure that they are met.”

Councillor Edward Thomas, Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services, said: “The service offered a level of travel opportunity by bus that could not be met by other means. The rural nature of the areas served with a low population density means that there isn’t the critical mass of people wanting to travel at the same time to the same places which means traditional bus services just don’t work.”

He added: “I can only sympathise with them and the passengers who will be affected by this and can promise them that, working with the key stakeholders most notably the Welsh Government, we will continue in our endeavours to find workable affordable solutions to those affected.”