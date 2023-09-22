Now, in a valiant bid to encourage other people to share their feelings and confront their own personal conflicts, Joanne and Stuart are taking part in ‘Trek for Travis’ when they will scale the three highest peaks in Wales in just 24 hours to raise funds for Mind, and the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

They will be joined by their work colleagues at Princes Gate when they will attempt to scale Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan on September 30, 2023.

“As a family, we don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” said Travis’ mother, Joanne, from the family's home in Milford Haven.

“We’re hoping that the ‘Trek for Travis’ will not only raise money for Mind but will also raise people’s awareness of mental illness and encourage anyone who is struggling with feelings of anxiety or depression to open up and speak to someone about it.

"We just want to spread the message about the importance of reaching out and talking.”

Travis, known to his loved ones as Trav, was himself a great lover of the outdoors, however his main passion in life was playing the electric guitar, which he performed to an exceptionally high standard.

Travis Rogers (Image: Jo Rogers)

“He played it for hours every day and this was undoubtedly his thing,” said Jo.

“He immersed himself in his music and also wrote his own songs.

“Trav was never a great one for talking or expressing how he felt, but I’m sure he would have been touched by all the support, love and donations that we continue to receive.”

Joining the couple in their challenge is Fiona Davies, who is the mother of Trav’s best friend, George. But instead of scaling the peaks, Fiona will be making some delicious cheesecakes, brownie stacks and millionaire chocolate tarts which will be donated to three lucky winners at the end of September.

“Many of us will never understand the unimaginable loss that Stuart and Jo are going through at the moment,” said Fiona.

“Trav and George were best mates and George wants to remember him in a positive way. He wants to remember his big personality, the three-hour conversations they used to have about just about everything and anything, their comfortable silences and just Trav being Trav.”

Numbers for Fiona’s cheesecakes are now being sold at £1 a ticket, and the three winning number will be selected at the end of September.

Meanwhile Jo and Stuart are looking forward to joining over 20 of their colleagues at Princes Gate on September 30 to ‘Trek for Travis’.

“We’ve chosen these two charities as Mind provides that essential mental health support service to people who so desperately need it, while Pembrokeshire Coast National Park encourages everyone to get outdoors for their wellbeing and mental health.”

Their JustGiving page has already raised over £7,000.

“The way in which people are supporting us is truly amazing and we want to thank everyone for everything that they’re doing. We’re so grateful and so touched by it all, as it shows us just how loved Travis was by so many.”