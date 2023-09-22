News is coming in that today's flypast of the KC135 and the BAE Systems Hawk will not be gong ahead as planned.
The flypast was expected to take place this afternoon (Friday, September 22) over Carew Cheriton Control Tower at 1pm.
The reason for the cancellation is not yet known.
